Suit against DSS over failure to report abuse can move ahead

By: Heath Hamacher August 9, 2021

The guardian of a young child who suffered severe injuries at the hands of his father will be able to move ahead with a lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Social Services after the state’s Court of Appeals unanimously found that a jury could reasonably infer that the department failed to exercise the “slight ...

