Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / AG says state law bars city’s school mask order (access required)

AG says state law bars city’s school mask order (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 11, 2021

State law prohibits South Carolina’s capital city from instituting a school mask mandate intended to cover children who are age-ineligible for the coronavirus vaccine, according to guidance from the state’s top prosecutor. In a letter sent Aug. 10 to Columbia’s City Council and Mayor Steve Benjamin, Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote that the recently approved measure ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo