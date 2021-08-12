Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Trust Account Records – Failure to Cooperate (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Trust Account Records – Failure to Cooperate (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2021

After respondent’s bank reported that a check was presented against insufficient funds in her trust account, respondent failed to fully cooperate during the investigation by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, she admitted that she had never reconciled her trust account, and she was unable to provide complete records for the trust account. The ODC investigation ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo