Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Real Property – Closing Documents – Domestic Relations – QDRO Preparation (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Real Property – Closing Documents – Domestic Relations – QDRO Preparation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2021

In the course of a 2009 real estate closing, respondent failed to properly supervise the preparation of a HUD-1 Settlement Statement, which falsely represented that certain funds had been transferred. Respondent also took four years after the entry of a divorce decree to prepare the qualified domestic relations order required by the decree. Respondent has violated ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo