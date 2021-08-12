Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Court upholds former S.C. sheriff’s misconduct conviction (access required)

Court upholds former S.C. sheriff’s misconduct conviction (access required)

By: The Associated Press August 12, 2021

GREENVILLE (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the misconduct conviction of the former Greenville County sheriff who used his power and office to pressure a personal assistant to have sex with him. An attorney for former Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis had argued the misconduct charge that a jury found Lewis guilty of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo