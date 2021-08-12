Quantcast
Judges – Discipline – Definite Suspension – Perceived Threats

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 12, 2021

After becoming visibly agitated and disruptive during a meeting, the respondent-magistrate told a colleague—who had told respondent to follow the chief magistrate’s direction—not to disrespect him again. He then returned to the meeting room, startled the chief magistrate, hit his hands together, and loudly requested that going forward the chief magistrate should show him respect; ...

