By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 13, 2021

Where the plaintiff alleged his cancer was caused by exposure to wood dust from 1981-1992, but the link between wood dust and cancer was not known at the time, judgment was granted to the lumber manufacturers. Background Christopher Lightfoot maintains that his cancer was caused by his exposure to wood dust while working in his father’s backyard ...

