Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Fall from tractor leads to $1M settlement  (access required)

Fall from tractor leads to $1M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 16, 2021

  A man who was injured after falling from the back of a tractor trailer has settled his negligence suit for $1 million, his attorneys report.  Stephen Samuels and Jason Reynolds of Samuels Reynolds Law Firm in Columbia report that their client, Joshua Hicks, was loading a tractor-trailer at The State newspaper in Columbia when the truck rolled forward several feet, causing Hicks to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo