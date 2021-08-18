Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Vagueness Challenge – Public Corruption – Clear Application

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 18, 2021

Where the defendant-sheriff hired a 22-year-old assistant at a salary more than double that of an entry-level deputy, provided her with perks unrelated to her job responsibilities, and threatened “changes” when she declined to continue a sexual relationship, our public corruption statute, S.C. Code Ann. § 8-1-80, clearly applies to his conduct. We affirm defendant’s conviction ...

