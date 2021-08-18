Quantcast
Real Property – Mortgages – Attorney Preference Statute – Foreclosure – Permissive Counterclaim

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 18, 2021

In a prior action, the debtors sued the mortgage trustee for violations of the Attorney Preference Statute and the Unfair Trade Practices Act. Although the trustee could have filed a counterclaim for foreclosure in that action, such a counterclaim would have been permissive rather than compulsory. Therefore, the trustee’s failure to seek foreclosure in the ...

