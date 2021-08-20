Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bar program puts pro bono work a click away  (access required)

Bar program puts pro bono work a click away  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 20, 2021

There is a common denominator for success in so many endeavors in life: connecting with people. For nearly a year now, the South Carolina State Bar has applied this concept to a program created to introduce underserved citizens to pro bono attorneys looking to serve them.  Offering statewide pro bono opportunities in numerous practice areas, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo