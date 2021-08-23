Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court narrowly defines ‘statutory employee’  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher August 23, 2021

  A company that hires a subcontractor doesn’t become the subcontractor’s statutory employer if it outsources the work for legitimate business purposes rather than to simply avoid paying workers’ compensation costs for the contractor’s employees, a narrowly divided South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled.  The Aug. 11 decision overrules prior cases that had analyzed the issue of ...

