Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / $400K settlement reached for toddler injured in car crash  (access required)

$400K settlement reached for toddler injured in car crash  (access required)

By: David Baugher August 24, 2021

An insurer will pay a policy limits settlement of $400,000 to settle claims arising out of a fatal car crash that left a toddler with multiple skull fractures.  Derek Harper of Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm in Lancaster represented the toddler, whose name was withheld. The then-two-year-old was in the backseat of a four-door quad-cab pickup ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo