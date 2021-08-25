Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Real Property – Transmutation – Alimony (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Real Property – Transmutation – Alimony (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 25, 2021

The defendant-Wife owned what became the marital home (Harbor Place) for eight years before the parties’ marriage. While it is true that Wife used marital funds to discharge Harbor Place’s mortgage indebtedness and that the plaintiff-Husband contributed financially to the marriage by paying various utility bills and providing food to his Wife and children, this ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo