Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Schools & School Boards – University Mask Mandate – Universal – Vaccination Status (access required)

Schools & School Boards – University Mask Mandate – Universal – Vaccination Status (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 25, 2021

In Proviso 117.190 of the 2021-2022 Appropriations Act, entitled “Masks at Higher Education Facilities,” the General Assembly said, “A public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo