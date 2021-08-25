Quantcast
Workers’ Compensation – Insurance – Second Injury Fund & Guaranty Association – Insolvent Carrier (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 25, 2021

The Second Injury Fund (Fund) was making payments to a workers’ compensation carrier when the carrier became insolvent. When the Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Association (Guaranty Association) took over the insolvent carrier’s obligations, the Guaranty Association also became entitled to payments from the Fund. We affirm the Circuit Court’s decision upholding the Workers’ Compensation Commission’s ...

