By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 26, 2021

A detainee’s claim against prison officials for lack of meaningful medical treatment was improperly dismissed. Although state law requires certification from a medical expert before filing a medical negligence claim in state court, that requirement does not apply in federal court because it conflicts with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. Background Lorenzo Pledger alleges that prison ...

