Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Habeas relief denied where argument not raised (access required)

Criminal Practice – Habeas relief denied where argument not raised (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 26, 2021

Where the former corrections officer convicted for his role in the death of a detainee argued that the jury instructions were erroneous, but he did not raise that objection at trial, his motion for habeas relief was denied. Background A federal grand jury indicted Patrick Marlowe, who supervised corrections officers working the second shift at the county ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo