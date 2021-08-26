Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Short transcript fails to explain special conditions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Short transcript fails to explain special conditions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 26, 2021

Where the sentencing court’s explanation of five supervised release conditions consisted of only two sentences, it failed to adequately explain its reasons for rejecting the defendant’s non-frivolous arguments and, therefore, abused its discretion. Background Santario Boyd pleaded guilty to a single felon-in-possession charge. As part of his sentence, the district court imposed a two-year term of supervised ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo