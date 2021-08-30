Quantcast
Greenville attorney retroactively suspended (access required)

Greenville attorney retroactively suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan August 30, 2021

Attorney: Daniel Crawford Patterson Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for 18 months on Aug. 25, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension Background: In a variety of matters, including matters involving a foreclosure, a business incorporation, and two all-legal-services retainer agreements, Patterson failed to respond to repeated communications ...

