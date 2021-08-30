Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Aug. 30 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Aug. 30 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 30, 2021

William Crum McKinney has rejoined Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd, as a shareholder. He rejoins the firm after serving for nearly five years as General Counsel to the Governor of North Carolina and before that as Special Counsel to the Attorney General of North Carolina. McKinney will work from the firm’s Greenville office and will be a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo