Commercial – Antitrust pharmaceutical class decertified (access required)

Commercial – Antitrust pharmaceutical class decertified (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff August 31, 2021

Where a class of pharmaceutical buyers claimed two manufacturers allegedly reached an anticompetitive settlement in a patent dispute, the district court erred in focusing on whether denial of certification would result in “multiple individual trials” when it certified a class. The correct analysis is whether the class is so numerous that joinder of all members ...

