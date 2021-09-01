Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Habeas granted because of prosecutor’s improper closing arguments (access required)

Criminal Practice – Habeas granted because of prosecutor’s improper closing arguments (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 1, 2021

Where the prosecutor’s improper statements during closing arguments on charges of sexual assault, including asking the jury to convict the defendant based on the prospective sins of others, the remarks so prejudiced the defendant’s substantial rights that he was denied a fair trial. His habeas motion was granted. Background Charles Plymail was convicted of sexual assault in ...

