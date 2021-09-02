Quantcast
Banks & Banking – Maximum Rate Schedule – Failure to File or Post – Refunds Required (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 2, 2021

Since the defendant-lender never filed its maximum interest rate schedule with the Department of Consumer Affairs, the lender is required to refund to its customers any interest it charged them in excess of 18 percent. We reverse the circuit court’s ruling in favor of the lender. Pursuant to the relevant version of S.C. Code Ann. § 37-3-305, ...

