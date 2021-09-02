Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Public Utilities / Public Utilities – Ratemaking – Water & Sewer – Rebranded Company – Upgraded Office – Victory Tweet (access required)

Public Utilities – Ratemaking – Water & Sewer – Rebranded Company – Upgraded Office – Victory Tweet (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 2, 2021

A water and sewer company with a history of poor service told its customers that it was rebranding itself as Blue Granite Water Company at no cost to them. However, Blue Granite then relocated its headquarters to an office that cost nearly treble its prior rent; renovated the 10-person office space at a cost of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo