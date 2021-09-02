Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Coverage by Estoppel – Insurer’s & Agent’s Conversation (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Coverage by Estoppel – Insurer’s & Agent’s Conversation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 2, 2021

A construction company (the employer) planned to perform work in South Carolina and asked its insurance broker to expand its workers’ compensation policy to cover the South Carolina jobs. In a confusing conversation, the appellant-insurer initially said South Carolina would be added to the employer’s policy; at the end of the conversation, the insurer said ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo