Constitutional – One-Subject Rule – Municipal – Schools & School Boards – Mask Mandate (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 8, 2021

In an appropriations act, the General Assembly did not violate the one-subject rule when it prohibited the expenditure of state funds on mask mandates. The respondent-city’s mask mandate violates the appropriations act because it requires school personnel—who are paid at least in part with funds appropriated in the General Assembly’s appropriations act—to enforce the mandate. The ...

