Home / News / Headlines / New history markers honor S.C.’s legal battles to end segregation (access required)

New history markers honor S.C.’s legal battles to end segregation (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 8, 2021

SUMMERTON (AP) — Three new historical markers unveiled in a South Carolina community commemorate its role in two legal battles that helped end racial segregation in U.S. schools. One of the markers stands outside the home where the Rev. J. A. De Laine asked Levi Pearson to file an NAACP-backed lawsuit demanding equal access to busing ...

