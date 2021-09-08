Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Traffic Accident – Intervening & Superseding Negligence – Empty Chair Defense (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Traffic Accident – Intervening & Superseding Negligence – Empty Chair Defense (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 8, 2021

Even though plaintiff and defendant had both settled with the truck driver who crashed into defendant’s overturned vehicle (while plaintiff was trying to help defendant), defendant could nevertheless offer evidence of the truck driver’s negligence. We affirm the trial court’s denial of plaintiff’s motions for directed verdict and judgment notwithstanding the verdict. Facts On a rainy night, while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo