Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Trusts & Estates – Wills – Execution – Deceased Witnesses – ‘Other Evidence’ (access required)

Trusts & Estates – Wills – Execution – Deceased Witnesses – ‘Other Evidence’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 8, 2021

The death of the witnesses to a non-self-proving will does not prohibit the probate of the will because the proponent of the will may present “other evidence” of due execution. S.C. Code Ann. § 62-3-406. Here, the proponents of their grandmother’s non-self-proving will were required to present some evidence to support due execution of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo