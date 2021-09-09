Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Living a life of service – John Gettys Jr. named Lawyer of the Year  (access required)

Living a life of service – John Gettys Jr. named Lawyer of the Year  (access required)

By: Teri Saylor September 9, 2021

John Gettys Jr. can’t remember a time when he did not want to be a lawyer. His father was an attorney, and later was elected as a probate judge who retired from the bench in 2010.  Just like his father, Gettys has committed to a life of service in law and politics. He’s a founding partner ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo