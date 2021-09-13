Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Utility to pay $3.25M for strip of land in Charleston  (access required)

Utility to pay $3.25M for strip of land in Charleston  (access required)

By: David Baugher September 13, 2021

A landowner has reached a $3.25 million settlement with a public utility over the utility’s condemnation of a 1.33-acre strip of land in Charleston, the landowner’s attorneys report.  Richard Bybee and Jeff Tibbals of Bybee & Tibbals in Mt. Pleasant report that their client, Xiphias Holdings, objected to the valuation of multiple parcels of land located where ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo