Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confession – Voluntariness – First Impression (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 15, 2021

After law enforcement agents informed defendant of his Miranda rights and obtained his waiver of those rights, the agents told defendant that anything he said would be confidential. Although interrogating officers may sometimes make false representations concerning the facts surrounding the crime without rendering an ensuing confession coerced, they cannot make false promises, whether direct ...

