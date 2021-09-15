Quantcast
Custody matters can’t be subject to binding arbitration  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 15, 2021

For years, the question of whether child custody and visitation issues can be submitted to binding arbitration with no oversight by the family court and no right of review by an appellate tribunal has been bouncing around in South Carolina’s courts.   In a Sept. 8 opinion, a unanimous state Supreme Court gave a clear answer in this case of first impression.  “We believe the answer is clearly and unequivocally no,” ...

