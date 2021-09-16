Quantcast
By: Nicole Black September 16, 2021

Technology competence: Nowadays it’s a must for lawyers. Five years ago, you may have been able to convince yourself that there was no need to be technologically competent, but no more. The writing has been on the wall ever since the American Bar Association amended the comments to Model Rule 1.1 in 2012 to include technology ...

