Civil Practice – No sovereign immunity in transgender bias suit (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 17, 2021

Where enrollees in the North Carolina State Health Plan for Teachers and State Employees, or NCSHP, alleged the plan violated the Affordable Care Act by categorically denying coverage for gender dysphoria treatments, NCSHP, which accepts federal funds, is not entitled to sovereign immunity. Background Several NCSHP enrollees filed a three-count complaint alleging that NCSHP discriminates against its ...

