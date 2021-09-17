Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Spartanburg Co. jail to add virus protections after legal settlement (access required)

Spartanburg Co. jail to add virus protections after legal settlement (access required)

By: The Associated Press September 17, 2021

SPARTANBURG (AP) — A South Carolina county jail will implement new COVID-19 protections for inmates to settle a federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other legal groups. Operators of the Spartanburg County Detention Center agreed in July to implement or encourage measures meant to limit the spread of the virus and decrease ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo