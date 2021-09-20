Quantcast
By: Heath Hamacher September 20, 2021

  The South Carolina Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a man who was convicted of killing a child when he set a mobile home on fire, finding that his recorded statements to police were coerced by officers who assured him that anything he told them was confidential.  In a case of first impression, ...

