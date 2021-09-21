Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / $600K verdict against Ports Authority upheld  (access required)

$600K verdict against Ports Authority upheld  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher September 21, 2021

  The South Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously affirmed a $600,000 award to a trucker injured by a South Carolina Ports Authority crane operator, finding no evidence that the trucker breached a duty of care in an incident that left him with neck and back injuries.   Curtis Mills was offloading a cargo container on the Port ...

