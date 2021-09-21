Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / S.C. firm negotiates $809.5M settlement for Twitter’s shareholders (access required)

S.C. firm negotiates $809.5M settlement for Twitter’s shareholders (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 21, 2021

Twitter has agreed to pay $809.5 million to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit alleging that the company misled investors about how much its user base was growing and how much users interacted with its platform. Mt. Pleasant-based law firm Motley Rice negotiated the settlement resolving the litigation, filed in federal court in the Northern District ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo