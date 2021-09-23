Quantcast
Spartanburg attorney suspended for four months (access required)

By: David Donovan September 23, 2021

Attorney: Shawn M. Campbell Location: Spartanburg Bar membership: Member since 2001 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four months on Sept. 22 Background: Prior to 2017, Campbell abdicated his responsibility for managing his law firm’s trust account to the firm’s office manager. Campbell did not perform monthly reconciliations himself and did not adequately supervise the office ...

