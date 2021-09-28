Family of SC officer killed sues man charged in her death

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The family of one of the police officers killed in what authorities called an ambush in 2018 is suing the man charged with killing her and his family.

The lawsuit from Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner’s family said Frederick Hopkins is responsible for her death and his family contributed to the attack.

Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died and five other officers were hurt after Hopkins ambushed three officers coming to his Florence County home in October 2018 with a search warrant against his son in a sexual abuse case, authorities said.

The investigators told the Hopkins family they were coming, police have said.

The lawsuit said the criminal actions by Hopkins’ son led officers to come to the home and he knew his father would react violently.

Hopkins’ wife kept dozens guns in their home where her husband could get to them even though she knew he had violent tendencies, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit did not ask for specific damages.

The Hopkins family has not answered the suit.

Hopkins is charged with murder and several other crimes and is awaiting a death penalty trial.