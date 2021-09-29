Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – State secrets privilege bars suit over NSA surveillance (access required)

Civil Practice – State secrets privilege bars suit over NSA surveillance (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 29, 2021

Where the discovery procedures of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, didn’t apply to Wikimedia’s suit against the National Security Agency, or NSA, alleging the agency is spying on Wikimedia’s communications through its Upstream surveillance program, the suit was barred by the state secrets privilege. Background The Wikimedia Foundation contends that the government is spying on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo