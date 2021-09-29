Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Termination of Parental Rights – Willful Failure to Visit Child – Sufficiency of Evidence (access required)

Domestic Relations – Termination of Parental Rights – Willful Failure to Visit Child – Sufficiency of Evidence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff September 29, 2021

Parent willfully failed to visit with child where parent only attended two of 24 visitation dates and exercised phone call rights about half of the time, and refused family offers to move her closer to the child. We reverse the court of appeal’s determination that plaintiffs had failed to prove that defendant had “willfully failed to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo