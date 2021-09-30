Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Charleston Law seeking to become nation’s 1st free law school  (access required)

Charleston Law seeking to become nation’s 1st free law school  (access required)

By: Teri Errico Griffis September 30, 2021

Charleston School of Law is preparing to become the first free law school in the nation.  “When I started, my goal was to reduce our tuition to where our students wouldn’t have such a high student loan when they got out of school. So I’ve changed that goal,” CSOL President Ed Bell told South Carolina Lawyers Weekly in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo