Mount Pleasant attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Mount Pleasant attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan October 1, 2021

Attorney: Jeffrey Thomas Watson Location: Mount Pleasant Bar membership: Member since 2016 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further notice on Oct. 1 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Watson on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Watson’s ...

