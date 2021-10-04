Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Reprosecution of vacated charges doesn’t trigger double jeopardy (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 4, 2021

Although the defendant’s prior convictions were vacated by the court, because the vacatur was based on a change in the law and not factual innocence, Double Jeopardy didn’t prevent reprosecution. Background Cordarrell A. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charged § 924(c) offenses in January 2010, but those convictions were vacated in September 2019 with the court’s award ...

