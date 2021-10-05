Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Jury awards $350K for misdiagnosis  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher October 5, 2021

  A woman whose undiagnosed broken clavicle led to disfigurement and unnecessary surgery has collared a $350,000 jury verdict, her attorneys report.  Francis “Brink” Hinson and Bill Padget of HHP Law Group in Columbia said that their client, Sheryl Turner-Watts, sought treatment at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in July 2017 after being injured in a bicycle accident.  Turner-Watts ...

