Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Beaufort attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

Beaufort attorney suspended indefinitely (access required)

By: David Donovan October 11, 2021

Attorney: Cory Howerton Fleming Location: Beaufort Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on Oct. 8 Background: The Office of Disciplinary Counsel asked the Supreme Court to place Fleming on interim suspension pursuant to Rule 17(b) of the Rules for Lawyer Disciplinary Enforcement, and the court ordered that Fleming’s license ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo