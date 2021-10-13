Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Irrelevant Evidence – Co-Defendant’s Car – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination (access required)

Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Irrelevant Evidence – Co-Defendant’s Car – Constitutional – Self-Incrimination (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff October 13, 2021

The identity of defendant’s accomplice was not at issue, yet the trial court erroneously allowed the state to present evidence that, several months before the attack on the victim, the accomplice was stopped while driving a gold Cadillac, as corroboration of the victim’s testimony that the accomplice drove his gold Cadillac to the victim’s home ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo